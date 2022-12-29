Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, December 29, 2022

Russian missile attack on Kyiv: All 16 missiles downed, 3 people injured, 3 houses damaged

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 29, 2022 3:02 pm
Share

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, all 16 missiles fired on the capital were downed by Ukraine's air defense. 

However, the State Emergency Service reports that debris from downed missiles damaged three private houses on Kyiv's left bank, injuring three people, including a 14-year-old girl. 

In total, the missile wreckage landed in four locations across the city, the State Emergency Service said in a statement. On Kyiv's right bank, debris was spotted in a schoolyard and near a residential building. No one was injured.

Russia conducted its eighth large-scale missile strike against Ukraine on the morning of Dec. 29. 

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the chief commander of Ukraine's Armed Forces, said the Air Force shot down 54 out of 69 missiles. 

Power and water outages have been reported in areas across the country.

About 40% of Kyiv residents and 90% of Lviv residents were cut off from electricity as of the morning, city mayors said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Tags: Dec. 29 attack
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK