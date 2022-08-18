Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov claimed that Russia has appointed Krasnodar Mayor Andrey Alekseenko to control temporarily occupied parts of Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast, reports RFE/RL. According to RFE/RL, anonymous sources confirmed the announcement, although Krasnodar’s local administration has not commented. On his Telegram channel, Alekseenko said on July 30 that Krasnodar “took patronage over” Kharkiv Oblast.