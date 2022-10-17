Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russian media: Russia considers imposing martial law, banning men of draft age from leaving the country

September 24, 2022 9:38 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian media Verstka reported on Sept. 24, citing unnamed sources, that Russia is considering imposing martial law “if Ukraine continues to attack"  occupied territories that Russia plans to illegally annex after holding sham referendums.

According to the media, the Kremlin might also ban men of draft age from leaving Russia. The move might be announced ahead of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly which, according to Verstka, is scheduled for Sept. 30.

Russian authorities are “alarmed” by the number of men leaving the country following the beginning of mobilization announced by Putin on Sept. 21, the media said.

Russian independent media Meduza reported that Russian citizens bought all direct plane tickets from Russia to Istanbul and Yerevan on Sept. 21, shortly after Putin declared mobilization.

