Saturday, February 11, 2023

Russian governor: 3 wounded by alleged attack on Belgorod Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 11, 2023 5:00 pm
Russia's Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed that Shebekino, a community in Belgorod Oblast bordering Ukraine, was shelled on Feb. 11.

According to Gladkov, three persons were injured in the shelling that damaged a local factory, a house, and three cars.

Gladkov blamed the shelling on Ukraine’s Armed Forces, but Ukraine has not responded to the allegations.

Russia’s Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast, which has experienced ongoing attacks by Russian forces.

Russian state-owned media reported on Feb. 1 that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had asked the Defense Ministry to focus on preventing the shelling of Belgorod Oblast, which is located on the border with Ukraine.

Russia has been shelling Ukraine’s northeastern regions bordering Russia, and Russian regions along the border have also been shelled.

Ukraine has not commented on whether it was responsible for the attacks.

