Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast 177 times

Russia fired at 10 communities in Sumy Oblast on March 2, damaging multiple homes, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

Russian troops reportedly targeted the communities of Novoslobidske, Khotin, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, Myropillia, Krasnopilla, and Shalyhyne.

Over 170 strikes were recorded.

No casualties were reported, but Russia’s shelling damaged civilian infrastructure in many communities, including two houses in the Seredyna-Buda community and three in Novoslobidske.

In the Esman community, a residential building caught fire, and power lines and houses were damaged.

Russia’s shelling also damaged the office premises of an agricultural company and the premises for storing firewood in the Khotin community. In the Znob-Novhorodske community, a high-voltage power line was damaged due to the shelling.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.