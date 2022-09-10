Russian forces shell 5 settlements in Sumy region
September 11, 2022 1:44 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said Russian artillery and mortar fire on Sept. 10 left multiple buildings heavily damaged. No civilian casualties have been reported.
