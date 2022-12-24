Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Russian forces committed 52,825 crimes of aggression, war crimes.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 14, 2022 4:39 am
Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office also reported on Dec. 13 that Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed 443 children and injured 855 since Feb. 24.

The number of casualties as a result of Russia’s war is reportedly higher as it does not include casualties in Russian-occupied territories or where intense hostilities are taking place.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, Russian attacks have also damaged 3,126 educational facilities and completely destroyed 337.

