Russian forces committed 52,825 crimes of aggression, war crimes.
December 14, 2022 4:39 am
Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office also reported on Dec. 13 that Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed 443 children and injured 855 since Feb. 24.
The number of casualties as a result of Russia’s war is reportedly higher as it does not include casualties in Russian-occupied territories or where intense hostilities are taking place.
According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, Russian attacks have also damaged 3,126 educational facilities and completely destroyed 337.
