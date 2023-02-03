Russian forces attack Nikopol overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Russian forces shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery overnight on Feb. 3, reported the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Volodymyr Orlov.

No casualties were reported.

“Overnight, the Russians terrorized Nikopol again,” Orlov wrote. They shelled the city with artillery. Fortunately, no one was injured.”

Orlov said the damage due to the attack is being assessed.

Russian forces shelled Myrove near Nikopol with heavy artillery, damaging three private houses, two farms, and power lines on Jan. 31.