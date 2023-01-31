Russian attacks across 9 Ukrainian oblasts kill 1, injure 4 over past 24 hours

The consequences of the Russian Jan. 31 overnight attack on the Myrove community near Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Mykola Lukashuk/Telegram.

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine.

According to local authorities, one person was killed, and four more were wounded in the past 24 hours.

Russia attacked three districts of Kharkiv Oblast, killing a 62-year-old man and wounding an 83-year-old woman in Vovchansk, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 31. The attacks damaged residential buildings, industrial facilities, a police station, a transport infrastructure facility, and private houses, according to Syniehubov.

Russian forces injured three civilians in Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, and Bakhmut, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russia hit nine settlements in the region, damaging two high-rises, a mine, and over ten private houses, Kyrylenko said.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 54 times using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), mortars, and tanks, according to Kherson Oblast Military Administration. The attacks damaged residential buildings in the city of Kherson, but there were no casualties, the administration wrote.

Russian military shelled Myrove near Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery, damaging three private houses, two farms, and power lines, according to Mykola Lukashuk, head of the regional council. There were no casualties, he said.

Zaporizhzhia regional state administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was under Russian fire. Local authorities received 16 reports about the damages to citizens' households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks.

Russia hit Ochakiv on the Black Sea coast in Mykolaiv Oblast with MLRS on Jan. 30, damaging administrative, residential, and farm buildings, said Vitalii Kim, the oblast governor. The Kutsurub community in the region was also attacked, but there were no casualties or damage, according to Kim.

Russian troops attacked three communities of the northeastern Sumy Oblast bordering Russia on Jan. 30, the regional military administration reported. There were no casualties or damages.

Russia hit the villages of Kliusy and Leonivka in Chernihiv Oblast near the Russia-Ukraine border with artillery and mortars on Jan. 30, according to the Northern Operational Command. The attacks didn't cause any casualties or damage.

Russian forces attacked eight settlements in Luhansk Oblast in the past 24 hours, the regional state administration wrote. The administration didn't provide information on casualties or damage.