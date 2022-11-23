Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure cause power outages in Moldova.

"Russia has left Moldova in the dark. We will fix the technical issues and we will have power again. All state institutions are working towards this," Moldovan President Maia Sandu wrote on Facebook.

She added that Moldova "can't trust a regime that leaves us in the dark and cold and that intentionally kills people for the mere desire to keep other people poor and humiliated."

Moldovan Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spuni said that Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy sector caused mass power outages across Moldova.

Spuni described the situation as a repeat of Nov. 15, when Moldova also suffered blackouts after Russian missile strikes.

On Nov. 23, Russia launched a new wave of missile strikes across Ukraine. The attack is Russia's fifth large-scale air strike targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The previous ones took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15. They resulted in power outages across Ukraine, including in Kyiv.