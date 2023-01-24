Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Russian attacks kill 3, injure 3 in Donetsk Oblast over past day.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 24, 2023 8:34 am
Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast killed three civilians and wounded three others over the past 24 hours, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Jan. 24.

One person was killed in Novopokrovske, one in Paraskoviivka, and one in Chasiv Yar, the governor said.

It is currently impossible to know the actual number of casualties in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovaha, he added.

Russia’s shelling of Chasiv Yar also injured two civilians and damaged at least nine high-rise buildings.

According to Kyrylenko, another person was injured in Kurakhove.

Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

