Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Governor: 4 killed, 1 injured in Russian attack on Yeline, Chernihiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 1, 2023 9:47 pm
A Russian attack on the village of Yeline in northern Ukrainian Chernihiv Oblast killed four people and injured one on Feb. 1, according to the oblast governor, Viacheslav Chaus.

The official said that a 120mm mine hit a cellar of a private house. The wounded person was hospitalized, he added.

According to Ukraine’s Nothern Operational Command, Russian troops shelled the area of Yeline village with mortars 14 times in the afternoon of Feb. 1,

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

