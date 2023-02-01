Governor: 4 killed, 1 injured in Russian attack on Yeline, Chernihiv Oblast

A Russian attack on the village of Yeline in northern Ukrainian Chernihiv Oblast killed four people and injured one on Feb. 1, according to the oblast governor, Viacheslav Chaus.

The official said that a 120mm mine hit a cellar of a private house. The wounded person was hospitalized, he added.

According to Ukraine’s Nothern Operational Command, Russian troops shelled the area of Yeline village with mortars 14 times in the afternoon of Feb. 1,

