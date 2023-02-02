Russian forces attack 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces attacked the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Shalyhyne and Esman, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Feb. 1.

The Russian forces used explosives, mortars and small arms to target the region. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damages.

Russian troops regularly shell the settlements of Sumy Oblast located close to the Ukrainian-Russian border with self-propelled artillery, mortars, and other weapons.