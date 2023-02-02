Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, February 2, 2023

Russian forces attack 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 2, 2023 2:39 am
Russian forces attacked the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Shalyhyne and Esman, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Feb. 1. 

The Russian forces used explosives, mortars and small arms to target the region. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damages.

Russian troops regularly shell the settlements of Sumy Oblast located close to the Ukrainian-Russian border with self-propelled artillery, mortars, and other weapons.   



The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

