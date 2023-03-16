Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Prosecutor General: Russia uses sexual violence as weapon in its war against Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 20, 2023 5:38 am
“Russia uses sexual violence as a weapon of war. We record such cases wherever the Russian military is stationed,” Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said during the meeting with UK’s MP Alicia Kearns in Munich.

The two discussed ways to bring criminals to justice and compensate for damages at the expense of Russia.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported that the Russian military has committed 70,490 war crimes and crimes of aggression in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s all-out war.

Justice ministers from around the world will meet in London in March in support of the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations of alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, the U.K. Justice Ministry announced in a statement on Jan. 7.

UK’s Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and the Minister of Justice and Security of the Netherlands, Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius will host the meeting at Lancaster House.

