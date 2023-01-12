Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia on evening of Jan. 11

Russia once again attacked Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of Jan. 11, damaging infrastructure and homes.

Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev wrote on Telegram that a fire broke out at the spot where infrastructure was damaged following the attack and homes were damaged.

Kurtev did not provide any further information about the attack. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

Earlier on Jan. 10, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Starukh said that there had already been more than 600 Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast since the start of the year, including shelling and missile attacks on civilian infrastructure and towns in the oblast. Four people have been killed since Jan. 1

Russia has partially occupied Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast since the early days of the full-scale invasion. It was one of the four oblasts Russia claimed to have annexed following sham referendums in September, despite not controlling the entire oblast.

It is also home to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant—Europe's largest nuclear plant—occupied by Russia since early March and used by its troops to shell Ukrainian-controlled territories across the Dnipro River.

There have been murmurings that Ukraine's next counteroffensive could be to retake occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Forbes reported in early December that artillery activity near Huliaipole and Polohy in the oblast could be a sign that Ukraine’s fourth counteroffensive might be imminent.