Russia strikes energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
October 19, 2022 5:55 am
Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, reported on Telegram that Russian forces hit an energy facility in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. A number of settlements in the district and in one area in the city of Kryvyi Rih were left without electricity.
Vilkul did not provide any further details of the attack.
