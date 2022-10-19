Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, October 19, 2022

Russia strikes energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

October 19, 2022 5:55 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, reported on Telegram that Russian forces hit an energy facility in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. A number of settlements in the district and in one area in the city of Kryvyi Rih were left without electricity. 

Vilkul did not provide any further details of the attack. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok