Russia troops shell Sumy Oblast, killing one civilian

A 73-year-old man was killed in his yard by a Russian shell during an attack on Sumy Oblast on March 3, the General Prosecutor's Office reported.

The man was killed in the village of Starykove in the Shostkynskyi district of the oblast, located right on the border with Russia's western Kursk Oblast.

Sumy Oblast has been subject to increased Russian attacks recently, with over 170 strikes recorded just on March 2.

The Sumy Oblast military administration reported that Russia attacked 10 communities in Sumy Oblast yesterday. No casualties were reported, but the attacks resulted in damage to numerous homes.

Since the Ukrainian military liberated Sumy Oblast in April 2022, it has been subjected to continuous shelling by Russian forces.