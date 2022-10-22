Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russia reports shelling in Belgorod Oblast, claims 5 people wounded

October 22, 2022 2:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on Oct. 22 claimed that the town of Shebekino was shelled, and five people were wounded.

The governor didn't directly blame Ukraine for the alleged attack. Russian state-run news agency Interfax claimed the attack was conducted "from the side of Ukraine." 

Ukrainian officials have not commented on the issue.

The Russian Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast, which Ukrainian troops liberated from Russian invaders in early September. 

The town of Shebekino is located 5.5 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, and 10 kilometers from Vovchansk, a Ukrainian town that has been liberated in September and has been under heavy Russian shelling ever since.



