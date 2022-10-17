Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russia keeps 2,500 Ukrainian POWs

September 25, 2022 5:18 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told BBC that Russia holds civilians alongside the military. Russians didn't agree to free civilians during the latest prisoner swap. 

On Sept. 21, Ukraine returned 215 POWs, including Azovstal defenders, from Russian captivity. 

The Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that under the deal, Ukraine received 200 prisoners of war in exchange for Viktor Medvedchuk, Ukraine's most high-profile pro-Kremlin politician and Russian President Vladimir Putin's former right-hand man in the country.

