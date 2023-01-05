Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Thursday, January 5, 2023

Russia has damaged, destroyed over 1,100 cultural sites in Ukraine since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 5, 2023 8:02 pm
Russian forces have damaged 1,189 cultural sites in Ukraine since Feb. 24. 

Every third site, 446, is ruined, Ukraine’s Culture Ministry said

The highest number of destroyed or damaged sites have been recorded in Donetsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kherson oblasts. 

The real number of damaged cultural sites due to Russia’s war is expected to be higher, as the current count does not include Russian-occupied territories or where hostilities are ongoing, the ministry said.

In addition, UNESCO has verified damage to 231 sites as of Dec. 23, including 102 religious sites, 18 museums, 81 buildings of historical and/or artistic significance, 19 monuments, and 11 libraries.

