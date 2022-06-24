This figure includes 80 wounded soldiers, Russia's Defense Ministry said at a news briefing. The ministry also said that, out of the total number, 771 soldiers from Azovstal had surrendered in the last 24 hours. The ministry promised medical treatment in hospitals in Russian-occupied Donetsk and Novoazovsk for those in need of it. The Kremlin-led proxies said on May 18 that the commanders hadn’t left the Azovstal steel plant in Russain-occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast. Russia's recent statements have not yet been confirmed by Ukraine.