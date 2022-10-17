Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia with kamikaze drones

October 15, 2022 1:22 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of Russian strikes with kamikaze drones on the city, acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev reported on Oct. 14. A fire broke out on the spot, Kurtev wrote. Information on casualties is not yet available.

