Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia with kamikaze drones
October 15, 2022 1:22 am
Infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of Russian strikes with kamikaze drones on the city, acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev reported on Oct. 14. A fire broke out on the spot, Kurtev wrote. Information on casualties is not yet available.
