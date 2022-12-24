Russia attacks Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast with drones
December 14, 2022 8:23 am
According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, debris from the drone damaged two administrative buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi district.
Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported on Dec. 14 that a private house in the village of Vyshneve in Kyiv Oblast was also damaged as a result of the morning attack.
