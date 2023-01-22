Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
RT France to shut down due to EU sanctions

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 22, 2023 2:55 am
Russia’s state-owned broadcaster RT France announced that it was closing after its assets were frozen due to the ninth sanctions package against Russia.

The European Union suspended the broadcasting of RT France shortly after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 because it served as a conduit for Russian propaganda.

“Systematic information manipulation and disinformation by the Kremlin is applied as an operational tool in its assault on Ukraine,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on March 2. “It is also a significant and direct threat to the Union’s public order and security.”

Despite RT France’s appeal to have the ban overturned, a European court upheld the decision on July 27.


