RFE/RL: Russia plans to offer land plots in Crimea, Moscow region for military personnel

September 3, 2022 3:35 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's draft decree, which was developed by the Russian Ministry of Defense, those who have “state awards” or “combat veterans” status or people currently participating in Russia's war against Ukraine (although Russia still avoids the term "war") might be entitled to land plots in Moscow Oblast and in the illegally annexed Crimea free of charge. 

All personnel participating in Russia’s war against Ukraine, including the military, certain FSB employees, doctors, and construction workers have received combat veteran status, meaning they can all receive land plots, writes RFE/RL.

