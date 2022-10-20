Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, October 20, 2022

Reuters: Russia will reassess work with UN chief if he inspects drones in Ukraine

October 20, 2022 4:35 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russia's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters after a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on Russia's use of drones against Ukraine that if UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sends experts to Ukraine to inspect Iranian-made drones Russia "will have to reassess (its) collaboration" with the UN, Reuters reports

The U.S., France, and Britain called a meeting of the Security Council on Oct. 19 over Russia's use of Iranian-made drones in Ukraine, saying their use is in violation of a 2015 resolution codifying the Iran nuclear deal.

Russia has been striking targets across Ukraine, particularly energy infrastructure, with Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 19 that Ukraine had shot down 233 kamikaze drones in the past month. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok