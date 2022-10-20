Reuters: Russia will reassess work with UN chief if he inspects drones in Ukraine

Russia's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters after a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on Russia's use of drones against Ukraine that if UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sends experts to Ukraine to inspect Iranian-made drones Russia "will have to reassess (its) collaboration" with the UN, Reuters reports.

The U.S., France, and Britain called a meeting of the Security Council on Oct. 19 over Russia's use of Iranian-made drones in Ukraine, saying their use is in violation of a 2015 resolution codifying the Iran nuclear deal.

Russia has been striking targets across Ukraine, particularly energy infrastructure, with Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 19 that Ukraine had shot down 233 kamikaze drones in the past month.



