Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, January 21, 2023

Reuters: EU preparing 10th round of Russia sanctions

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 21, 2023 12:39 am
Share

The European Union is working on its 10th round of sanctions for next month against Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, diplomatic sources told Reuters.

According to Reuters, the EU's most staunch Russia critics are requesting that the new sanctions reduce the EU's nuclear fuel cooperation with Russia, ban the import of Russian diamonds, and reduce trade with Belarus, along with other sanctions.

The new measures should be ready around the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, senior diplomats from three countries told Reuters. 

"The next package of sanctions will be ready somewhere around the tragic first anniversary of the invasion," said one of the senior diplomats, Reuters reported. 

The diplomats did not disclose to Reuters, however, who and what exactly would be covered by the next sanctions package. 

The EU approved its ninth package of sanctions in mid-December. The package included restrictions on exports, the banking sector, broadcasting, consulting services, energy and mining sectors, and individual sanctions.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 400 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK