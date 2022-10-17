Reuters: Droughts, Russia’s war in Ukraine reduce world grain stocks to 10-year low

By the end of the 2022/23 crop year, the world will face the most significant grain shortage in a decade due to droughts in key agricultural regions and disruption of grain export from Ukraine, Reuters reported on Sept. 27.

The situation slightly improved when Ukraine resumed shipments from Odesa ports as part of the UN-backed grain deal with Russia, yet the numbers remained modest compared to pre-war levels. Infrastructure Ministry reported on Sept. 25 that around 220 ships carrying 4.8 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain had left Ukrainian ports as part of the grain deal.

On Sept. 15, the World Bank designated $30 billion to address global food shortages caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine.