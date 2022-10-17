Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Reuters: Droughts, Russia’s war in Ukraine reduce world grain stocks to 10-year low

September 27, 2022 5:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

By the end of the 2022/23 crop year, the world will face the most significant grain shortage in a decade due to droughts in key agricultural regions and disruption of grain export from Ukraine, Reuters reported on Sept. 27.

The situation slightly improved when Ukraine resumed shipments from Odesa ports as part of the UN-backed grain deal with Russia, yet the numbers remained modest compared to pre-war levels. Infrastructure Ministry reported on Sept. 25 that around 220 ships carrying 4.8 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain had left Ukrainian ports as part of the grain deal.

On Sept. 15, the World Bank designated $30 billion to address global food shortages caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok