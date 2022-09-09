Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalReuters: Draft IAEA board resolution urges Russia to leave Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

September 9, 2022 5:22 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A draft resolution prepared ahead of the IAEA’s Board of Governors meeting next week by Poland and Canada condemns Russia’s “persistent violent actions against nuclear facilities in Ukraine,” including Russian presence at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, reports Reuters. Russia, which continues to attack Ukrainian positions from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in temporarily occupied Enerhodar, is accused of using the plant as a shield and a tool of blackmail.

