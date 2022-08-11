Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 11, 2022

externalReport: Russian oil production falls less than 3% compared to pre-war levels in July

This item is part of our running news digest

August 12, 2022 1:27 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

International Energy Agency noted in its August report that Russian oil production was 310,000 barrels a day lower than pre-war levels, while total oil exports were down 580,000 barrels a day. The agency cites Russia’s rerouting oil to India, China, and Turkey as a way to compensate for the lower exports to Europe, the U.S., Japan and Korea. Additionally, “seasonally higher Russian domestic demand has mitigated upstream losses,” reads the report.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok