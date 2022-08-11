Report: Russian oil production falls less than 3% compared to pre-war levels in July
August 12, 2022 1:27 am
International Energy Agency noted in its August report that Russian oil production was 310,000 barrels a day lower than pre-war levels, while total oil exports were down 580,000 barrels a day. The agency cites Russia’s rerouting oil to India, China, and Turkey as a way to compensate for the lower exports to Europe, the U.S., Japan and Korea. Additionally, “seasonally higher Russian domestic demand has mitigated upstream losses,” reads the report.