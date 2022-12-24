Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Report: Russia deploys ‘at least’ 60 additional military vehicles to Belarus since Dec. 8.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 14, 2022 9:03 pm
The Russian army has deployed at least 60 military vehicles to Belarus since Dec. 8, the Belarusian Hajun, a project that monitors the movement of Russian troops, reported on Dec. 14.

The vehicles include Ural trucks, infantry fighting vehicles, and fuel trucks. 

The Belarusian Hajun also said that Russia had transferred two batches of military equipment to Belarus over the past few days. 

The report said that the first batch consisting of 30-40 Ural trucks, which are likely intended to support Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine, left the Russian town of Chebarkul on Dec. 8. 

It arrived at the Polonka railway station in Belarus and was later deployed to a nearby training ground, it added. 

The second batch, reportedly consisting of about 20 Ural trucks, an unspecified number of fuel trucks, and at least four units of BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, left another railway station in Russia on Dec. 11 and arrived in Belarus on Dec. 14, according to the Belarusian Hajun. 

The watchdog believes the military vehicles were likely brought to the same training ground as the first batch. 

Since the launch of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, Belarus has participated in Russia's aggression by letting Russian troops use its territory to attack Ukraine. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

