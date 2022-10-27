Putin: Nuclear strike on Ukraine would ‘make no political, military sense’.

In his annual speech on foreign policy at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, a geopolitical think-tank, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said Russia “had never talked about using nuclear weapons."

He accused the West, including former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, of "engaging in nuclear blackmail" against Moscow.

Previously Putin had repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons when talking about the war with Ukraine.

During his Sept. 30 speech in which he declared the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions, Putin again said he would employ “all means” available to defend so-called “Russian lands.”