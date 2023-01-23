Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Monday, January 23, 2023

Prosecutors: Russia’s war has killed at least 459 children since Feb. 24.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 23, 2023 4:10 am
Russia’s shelling of Ukraine’s regions on Jan. 21 wounded a seven-year-old girl in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, and a 17-year-old boy in the village of Studenok in Sumy Oblast, bringing the total number of children casualties to 459 killed and 914 injured, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Jan. 22.

According to Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the teenager barely escaped death as the shelling completely destroyed his house.

The Prosecutor General’s Office also said that of 13,961 children who have been illegally deported, only 126 have been returned to Ukraine.

The figures are not final as they don’t include data from the Russian-occupied territories and areas where hostilities are ongoing.

Since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine, Russian forces have damaged 3,126 educational facilities in Ukraine, completely destroying 337 of them.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

