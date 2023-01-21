Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Governor: Russian shelling wounds 17-year-old in Sumy Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 21, 2023 5:04 pm
Russian shelling wounded a 17-year-old in the village of Studenok in Sumy Oblast, the oblast governor, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, said in a Telegram post on Jan. 21.

Ten shells exploded near residents’ homes in the village, the governor reported.

The teenager barely escaped death as the shelling completely destroyed his house, where he was staying when the attack started, Zhyvytskyi said.

He was hospitalized in Chuhuiv with multiple shrapnel wounds, but his state is stable.

Since Russian forces withdrew from northern Ukrainian Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts in spring, they have repeatedly been shelling these regions' areas that border Russia.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

