Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, January 8, 2023

President’s Office: Russian attack kill 3 civilians, injure 8 in past day

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 8, 2023 12:48 pm
Share

In the past 24 hours, attacks by Russian forces in northern, eastern, and southern Ukraine have resulted in the deaths of three civilians and left nine injured, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President’s Office.

One person was killed, and eight were wounded in Donetsk Oblast, one was killed in Kharkiv Oblast, and one was killed in Kherson Oblast, he said.

The attacks took place amid the Kremlin’s supposed “Christmas truce,” which it unilaterly introduced from midday on Jan. 6 to midnight on Jan. 7. Russia broke its own truce within an hour of when it was meant to come into effect.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin cited the occasion of the Orthodox Christmas to order the unilateral ceasefire. The Orthodox Christmas on Jan. 7 remains the primary celebration date for most believers, although Ukraine has made the Western Christmas on Dec. 25 an official holiday as well.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK