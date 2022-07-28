Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalPoll: 84% of Ukrainians are against peace with Russia if it involves territorial concessions.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 27, 2022 4:54 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to a Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) survey published on July 27, only 10% of Ukrainians are ready for some territorial concessions. “Even among residents of the eastern oblasts, where intense fighting is ongoing, 77% of people are against concessions,” the report reads.

