Poll: 84% of Ukrainians are against peace with Russia if it involves territorial concessions.
July 27, 2022 4:54 pm
According to a Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) survey published on July 27, only 10% of Ukrainians are ready for some territorial concessions. “Even among residents of the eastern oblasts, where intense fighting is ongoing, 77% of people are against concessions,” the report reads.