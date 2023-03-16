Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Politico: EU seeks non-member states to take part in joint military procurement scheme for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 4, 2023 7:50 pm
Share

European Union member states are reportedly looking for other countries outside the bloc to provide ammunition to Ukraine, according to an undisclosed EU top official and two diplomats quoted by Politico on March 4.

The proposal would have countries pool financial contributions into the European Peace Facility, a collective fund, to negotiate centralized ammunition procurement contracts directly with defense industry enterprises.

Norway and Canada could take part in the buying scheme, according to Politico’s sources. The more countries taking part, the easier it will be to find the money and negotiate bigger contracts, the article said.

The first step of the proposed program is to dedicate at least 1 billion euros to buy 155mm artillery shells for Ukrainian artillery, a consistent priority for Ukraine's armed forces.

The fund has so far been used to reimburse countries for their weapons donations to Ukraine. The EU has paid countries 3.6 billion euros to partially cover the costs of their military aid.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK