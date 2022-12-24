Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Polish Prime Minister arrives in Kyiv, commemorates victims of Holodomor

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 26, 2022 11:43 am
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrived in Kyiv on Nov. 26, the day Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomor — the man-made famine of Ukrainians ordered by the Soviet authorities, which killed millions in 1932-1933. 

He laid a “symbolic bouquet” at the Monument to the Holodomor Victims in Kyiv. Poland is among the 20 countries that have recognized Holodomor as an act of genocide, according to Ukraine’s Museum of Holodomor. Earlier on Nov. 23-24, the parliaments of Romania, Ireland, and Moldova also recognized Holodomor as the genocide of Ukrainians.

Morawiecki’s visit comes nearly two weeks after a stray missile fell onto NATO-member Poland’s border village, killing two people during a massive nationwide Russian attack against Ukraine on Nov. 15. 

Polish investigators have established that a Ukrainian air defense missile fell in the Polish village of Przewodow, Polish President Andrzej Duda said. He emphasized that "this was a tragic incident that happened due to Russia's fault."

The Kyiv Independent news desk


We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

