Podolyak calls on Ukrainians in occupied territories, including Crimea, to prepare for de-occupation
This item is part of our running news digest
September 5, 2022 8:04 pm
Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, recommended that Ukrainians residing in Russian-occupied territories, including Crimea, take shelter, stock up on water, and charge their power banks. Explosions have been reported in Crimea since early Aug.
