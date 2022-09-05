Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 5, 2022 8:04 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, recommended that Ukrainians residing in Russian-occupied territories, including Crimea, take shelter, stock up on water, and charge their power banks. Explosions have been reported in Crimea since early Aug.

