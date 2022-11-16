Support us
Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Pentagon chief: NASAMS intercept all Russian missiles in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 16, 2022 7:50 pm
The U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the NASAMS air defense systems provided to Ukraine have a "100% success rate," Sky News reported.

U.S. Defense Department spokesman Patrick Ryder confirmed on Nov. 8 that Ukraine had received two NASAMS air defense systems following Ukraine's Armed Forces training in operating and maintaining these weapons held by the U.S. in Europe. 

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that long-anticipated Western air defense systems NASAMS and Aspide had arrived on Nov. 7.

Since mid-October, Russian attacks have damaged 30-40% of Ukraine's energy system, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukraine's state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo warned that there are several "hard days" ahead for Ukraine as Russia conducted the largest attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Nov. 15. 

As the weather is getting colder and the electricity consumption is growing, so will the load on the grid, Ukrenergo's chief said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
