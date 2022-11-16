Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Ukrenergo warns of 'hard days' after Russia's biggest attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 16, 2022 11:03 am
Share

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukraine's state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo, said on Nov. 16 that there are several "hard days" ahead for Ukraine. As the weather is getting colder and the electricity consumption is growing, so will the load on the grid, Kudrytskyi said. 

According to Kudrytskyi, Ukrenergo is prepared to respond to all scenarios but Ukrainians should be prepared for significant power cuts.

The statement came a day after Russia launched the biggest attack on Ukraine's energy system on Nov. 15, causing emergency power outages across the country.

According to Kudrytskyi, the most difficult situation is currently in the western, central, and north-eastern regions of Ukraine. 

Russia launched 90 missiles at targets across Ukraine on Nov. 19, according to Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, and 70 of them were intercepted by air defense. However, the strikes hit 15 infrastructure sites across the country. 

Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko called the attack the "most massive" bombardment of power infrastructure since the beginning of the war.

Parts of neighboring Moldova also suffered power outages for the first time after a critical power line was suddenly disconnected during the attack.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK