Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Parliament appoints Infrastructure Minister Kubrakov as Deputy PM for restoration of Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 1, 2022 6:23 pm
Share

The Ukrainian parliament dismissed Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov from his post and appointed him as Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, and Minister of Development of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure of Ukraine, according to lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

Some 263 lawmakers voted in favor of Kubrakov’s appointment on Dec. 1, Zhelezniak said.

Kubrakov has served as Infrastructure Minister since May 2021.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK