Parliament appoints Infrastructure Minister Kubrakov as Deputy PM for restoration of Ukraine
December 1, 2022 6:23 pm
The Ukrainian parliament dismissed Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov from his post and appointed him as Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, and Minister of Development of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure of Ukraine, according to lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak.
Some 263 lawmakers voted in favor of Kubrakov’s appointment on Dec. 1, Zhelezniak said.
Kubrakov has served as Infrastructure Minister since May 2021.
