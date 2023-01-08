Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, January 8, 2023

Officials: Russians convert maternity ward in occupied city into military hospital for its troops

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 8, 2023 1:57 pm
Share

Russian forces have reportedly converted a maternity ward in the occupied city of Antratsyt in the eastern Luhansk Oblast into a military hospital for Russian troops, the Ukrainian regional administration reported on Jan. 8.

“The occupiers managed to establish a logistical network of hospitals, which has already almost erased civilian medical institutions from the map. Yes, even the maternity hospital in Antratsyt was closed, and women from there were taken to (occupied) Luhansk,” according to the administration.

Russian forces reportedly attacked maternity hospitals in multiple Ukrainian regions during Moscow’s full-scale invasion. The most recent shelling was reported in late December. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of the President’s Office, then said that shelling a maternity hospital in the liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine “miraculously” didn’t result in casualties, adding that two babies were born there earlier that day.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK