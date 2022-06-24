Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalOfficial: Ukrainian troops aim to regain full control of Sievierodonetsk.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 4, 2022 9:45 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Oleksandr Stryuk, the head of the city's military administration, said that Ukrainian troops had regrouped and managed to build a line of defense in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast. Serhiy Haidai, governor of the region, said on June 3 that previously Russian troops had controlled 70% of the city. Haidai added that the Ukrainian army had counterattacked, and the Russian-controlled area had shrunk to about 50%.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok