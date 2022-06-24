Oleksandr Stryuk, the head of the city's military administration, said that Ukrainian troops had regrouped and managed to build a line of defense in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast. Serhiy Haidai, governor of the region, said on June 3 that previously Russian troops had controlled 70% of the city. Haidai added that the Ukrainian army had counterattacked, and the Russian-controlled area had shrunk to about 50%.