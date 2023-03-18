Official: Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia overnight on March 18

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Russian troops hit Zaporizhzhia, destroying a catering establishment, Acting Zaporizhzhia Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev reported.

The blast wave damaged nearby apartment buildings, he added.

Emergency services are working at the scene.

According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Russia used S-300 air defense missiles to attack the city.

Late on March 17, Russia launched a drone attack against Ukraine. Explosions were reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr oblasts.