August 9, 2022 9:34 pm
According to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President's Office, around 350,000 people, including 50,000 children, still remain in Ukrainian-controlled parts of Donetsk Oblast. Over the past six days, over 3,000 civilians, including 600 children, have been evacuated as part of the mandatory evacuation announced by the government.