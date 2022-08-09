Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalOfficial: Over 1.3 million people have been evacuated from Donetsk Oblast since Feb. 24.

August 9, 2022 9:34 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President's Office, around 350,000 people, including 50,000 children, still remain in Ukrainian-controlled parts of Donetsk Oblast. Over the past six days, over 3,000 civilians, including 600 children, have been evacuated as part of the mandatory evacuation announced by the government.

