Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, August 7, 2022

externalOfficial: 230 damaged buildings repaired in Kyiv Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

August 7, 2022 4:53 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba, 273 other buildings are undergoing repair. Among the repaired buildings are 139 private homes, 58 apartment buildings, 18 healthcare institutions, eight secondary education institutions, and five administrative buildings. In April, Hr 400 million ($10.78 million) from the state budget’s reserve fund was allocated for the restoration of Kyiv Oblast. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok