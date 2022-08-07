Official: 230 damaged buildings repaired in Kyiv Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
August 7, 2022 4:53 am
According to Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba, 273 other buildings are undergoing repair. Among the repaired buildings are 139 private homes, 58 apartment buildings, 18 healthcare institutions, eight secondary education institutions, and five administrative buildings. In April, Hr 400 million ($10.78 million) from the state budget’s reserve fund was allocated for the restoration of Kyiv Oblast.