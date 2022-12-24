Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Norway to allocate 14.5 million euros to military assistance for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 6, 2022 11:17 pm
Norway will make a voluntary financial contribution to the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine, according to the Council of the European Union. “Norway’s financial support…will give an additional boost to train and equip the Ukrainian Armed Forces as they continue their courageous fight against the Russian aggression,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

The EU military assistance mission was established on Oct. 17 to provide individual, collective and specialized training to Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The mission aims to train up to 15,000 Ukrainian servicemen on the territory of EU member states.

On Nov. 25, Norway’s government said it would supply Ukraine with 55,000 units of winter clothing, an M109 self-propelled howitzer, spare parts for military equipment repairs, individual first-aid kits, and 30,000 field rations.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

