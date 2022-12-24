Norway provides Ukraine with winter clothing, howitzer in new military aid package.
November 25, 2022 11:28 pm
The package includes 55,000 units of winter clothing, an M109 self-propelled howitzer, and spare parts for military equipment repairs, the country's government announced on Nov. 25.
The package also includes individual first-aid kits and 30,000 field rations.
"We are trying to deliver it as quickly as possible. The cold season is approaching very quickly," Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said.
