Saturday, December 24, 2022

Norway provides Ukraine with winter clothing, howitzer in new military aid package.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 25, 2022 11:28 pm
The package includes 55,000 units of winter clothing, an M109 self-propelled howitzer, and spare parts for military equipment repairs, the country's government announced on Nov. 25. 

The package also includes individual first-aid kits and 30,000 field rations. 

"We are trying to deliver it as quickly as possible. The cold season is approaching very quickly," Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
