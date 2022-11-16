Support us
Wednesday, November 16, 2022

National Resistance Center: Russia forcibly relocates Ukrainians from occupied territories to Russia’s south

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 16, 2022 1:10 pm
Russia forces Ukrainians from occupied territories to relocate to Russia’s southern regions, Krasnodar and Stavropol, the Ukrainian military's National Resistance Center reported on Nov. 15.

According to the center, Russian forces create a humanitarian crisis in the occupied territories by relocating medical and educational facilities and putting pressure on locals. Meanwhile, Russians block locals from fleeing to Ukrainian-controlled territories by closing the roads.

“All the locals who stayed are forced to live in the conditions of a food and humanitarian crisis. At the same time, repression against the civilian population is intensifying,” the military said.

According to the center, Russian forces also relocate Ukrainian children to Russia en masse.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 15 that according to official data, Russian forces have deported almost 11,000 Ukrainian children to Russia but the actual figure is likely higher.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
